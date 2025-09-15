subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Construction activity picked up in the second quarter. Afrimat’s index for the sector rose 6.8%, driven by the value of buildings completed, higher building materials sales and improved volumes. Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Roelof Botha, who compiles the index, for more insight.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Afrimat sees green shoots in construction as sector rebounds from low base

The index showed broad-based gains across key indicators
Economy
15 hours ago

SA caught in debt trap by high borrowing costs — Moody’s

Rating agency identifies weak growth, fiscal pressures and structural obstacles holding country back
Economy
17 hours ago

Inflation expectations drop to record low as new target begins to shape sentiment

The decline is driven by downward revisions from analysts and trade union officials, though business executives left long-term forecasts unchanged
Economy
20 hours ago

WATCH: Economic Week Ahead

Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets, previews the economic week ahead, covering key trends in local and global markets
Economy
12 hours ago

How cheap fixes can protect SA from climate shocks

Political scientist Dr Bjorn Lomborg says practical measures like greenery and light-coloured roofs can do more than expensive emissions cuts
Economy
1 day ago
