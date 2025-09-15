Construction activity picked up in the second quarter. Afrimat’s index for the sector rose 6.8%, driven by the value of buildings completed, higher building materials sales and improved volumes. Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Roelof Botha, who compiles the index, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Key takeaways from Afrimat’s Q2 construction rebound
Independent economist Roelof Botha, who compiles the index, shared more insights on the sector’s recovery and outlook in an interview with Business Day TV
