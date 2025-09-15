The department of women, youth & persons with disabilities in collaboration with Standard Bank hosted the G20 Empowerment of Women Working Group-Women to Africa Think Tank. Business Day TV sat down with Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister in the presidency to reflect on the barriers holding women back and why empowering them is key to driving Africa’s economic transformation.
WATCH: G20 empowerment of women working group
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister in the presidency for women, youth & persons with disabilities
