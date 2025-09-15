The Women Economic Assembly (WECONA), launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is driving women’s economic empowerment in SA.
With public and private sector commitments towards gender transformation, WECONA’s efforts are yielding progress. Business Day TV took a closer look with entrepreneur and sector lead for Automotive at WECONA, Siphiwo Mzwali.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Driving women’s economic empowerment in SA
Business Day TV spoke with Siphiwo Mzwali, entrepreneur and sector lead for Automotive at Women Economic Assembly
