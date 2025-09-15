SA caught in a debt trap by high borrowing costs, Moody’s shows
Moody’s Ratings pinpoints weak growth, fiscal pressures and structural obstacles holding country back
15 September 2025 - 14:13
SA’s sophisticated financial markets, often regarded as a regional strength, are being undermined by fiscal strains and deep-seated structural weaknesses keeping the country’s borrowing costs higher than those of its global peers, a new report by Moody’s Ratings shows.
The report found that despite having one of the most advanced capital markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, SA pays more to borrow than many major emerging markets, including India, Malaysia, Poland and Romania...
