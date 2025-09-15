Inflation expectations drop to record low as new target begins to shape sentiment
The decline is driven by downward revisions from analysts and trade union officials, though business executives left long-term forecasts unchanged
15 September 2025 - 11:13
South Africans’ inflation expectations have dropped to their lowest level on record, offering a promising signal for monetary policy credibility just weeks after the Reserve Bank announced it prefers targeting inflation at the lower end of its target band.
According to the third-quarter Inflation Expectations Survey, conducted by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), released on Monday, the average expectation for headline inflation over the next five years has fallen to 4.2%, from 4.4% in the previous quarter. This marks the lowest five-year forecast on record...
