Afrimat sees green shoots in construction as sector rebounds from low base
The index showed broad-based gains across key indicators
15 September 2025 - 16:06
SA’s construction sector recorded a recovery in the second quarter, with the Afrimat construction index reflecting a notable improvement in activity levels.
The rebound comes after a weak start to the year and was driven by slightly lower borrowing costs and increased demand for building materials. Compiled by economist Roelof Botha for mining and materials group Afrimat, the index showed broad-based gains across key indicators...
