Fitch holds SA’s rating steady, but debt, slow growth remain key risks
Ratings agency sees modest gains in reform, but warns on Transnet, rigid fiscal structure
12 September 2025 - 18:14
Ratings agency Fitch has again affirmed SA’s credit rating, saying that while the government of national unity (GNU) has provided short-term political stability and reform momentum continues, the country remains constrained by high debt levels and structural economic weakness.
Fitch’s rating of BB- with a stable outlook, indicates an elevated vulnerability to default risk...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.