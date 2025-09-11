Steenhuisen says inclusion in agriculture is SA’s new competitive edge
Minister outlines how G20 outcomes will drive trade — with smallholders, women and youth central to the strategy
11 September 2025 - 17:48
Inclusion is no longer a moral add-on, but a growth strategy competitiveness issue, agriculture minister John Steenhuisen said on Thursday.
“Inclusive participation expands the producer base, strengthens rural economies and builds resilience into value chains,” Steenhuisen told an FNB round-table in Cape Town, where he outlined how this year’s G20 outcomes can deliver tangible benefits for local producers, exporters and agribusinesses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.