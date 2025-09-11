SA’s online retail turnover is expected to top R130bn this year and account for 10% of total retail sales, driven by on-demand grocery and fashion, as well as the entry of global competitors such as Amazon, a study shows.
Online retail sales grew by about 35% in 2024 to an estimated R96bn and accounted for roughly 8% of all retail trade in SA, according to the study released on Thursday by World Wide Worx in collaboration with Mastercard, Peach Payments and Ask Afrika.
The fastest and most visible growth remains in grocery retail, where the shift to digital has been accelerated by the adoption of on-demand shopping apps of market leader Shoprite and its peers Pick n Pay and Woolworths .
Meanwhile, growth in online fashion sales is being driven by retailers investing in digital platforms, with better user experiences, improved size and fit guidance, said Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx, a research firm.
“Online retail has moved from being an experiment on the margins to a structural force in the economy. Nearly one in every R10 spent at retail will now be online,” he said.
The arrival of Amazon last year has also fuelled growth. The US retailer is now used by 12.3% of online shoppers after Shein and Temu, with a collective 15.3% at second place. Market leader Takealot is used by 31.9% of shoppers, according to the report.
Shein and Temu made rapid inroads in 2023 to 2024, reaching an estimated R7.3bn in turnover and an almost 40% share of online clothing sales in 2024. However, the closure of tax loopholes, stricter customs enforcement and the resilience of local retailers have moderated their impact, Goldstuck said.
“Their growth is now expected to slow, suggesting coexistence with, rather than displacement of, established players,” he said.
SA’s online retail sales to exceed R130bn in 2025, says study
Online retail sales grew by about 35% in 2024, according to the study released by World Wide Worx
SA’s online retail turnover is expected to top R130bn this year and account for 10% of total retail sales, driven by on-demand grocery and fashion, as well as the entry of global competitors such as Amazon, a study shows.
Online retail sales grew by about 35% in 2024 to an estimated R96bn and accounted for roughly 8% of all retail trade in SA, according to the study released on Thursday by World Wide Worx in collaboration with Mastercard, Peach Payments and Ask Afrika.
The fastest and most visible growth remains in grocery retail, where the shift to digital has been accelerated by the adoption of on-demand shopping apps of market leader Shoprite and its peers Pick n Pay and Woolworths .
Meanwhile, growth in online fashion sales is being driven by retailers investing in digital platforms, with better user experiences, improved size and fit guidance, said Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx, a research firm.
“Online retail has moved from being an experiment on the margins to a structural force in the economy. Nearly one in every R10 spent at retail will now be online,” he said.
The arrival of Amazon last year has also fuelled growth. The US retailer is now used by 12.3% of online shoppers after Shein and Temu, with a collective 15.3% at second place. Market leader Takealot is used by 31.9% of shoppers, according to the report.
Shein and Temu made rapid inroads in 2023 to 2024, reaching an estimated R7.3bn in turnover and an almost 40% share of online clothing sales in 2024. However, the closure of tax loopholes, stricter customs enforcement and the resilience of local retailers have moderated their impact, Goldstuck said.
“Their growth is now expected to slow, suggesting coexistence with, rather than displacement of, established players,” he said.
Reuters
Growthpoint ramps up quality of SA portfolio
Walmart raises stakes with own SA outlets
AVI raises dividend 6.1% as profit rises
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
CHRIS GILMOUR: Miniboom in retail spending may be over for now
Woolworths boss says food business is unmatched in SA
Takealot creates home loan platform with MortgageMarket
Cash flow-based credit products flood market as banks battle for SME wallet
White Stuff acquisition boosts TFG’s first-quarter sales
Shein, Temu defend business models amid jobs threat concerns
Pepkor gets nod to acquire Legit and sister brands, boosting adult wear presence
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.