SA current account deficit nearly doubles
Weaker exports and rising income outflows widen the gap to 1.1% of GDP, Reserve Bank says
11 September 2025 - 11:39
UPDATED 11 September 2025 - 18:16
SA’s current account deficit almost doubled in the second quarter, widening to R82.8bn from a revised R47.8bn in the first, as weaker exports and larger payments to foreign investors weighed on the country’s balance with the rest of the world.
As a share of GDP, the deficit expanded to 1.1% from 0.6%, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.