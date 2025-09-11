PayInc index shows ‘surprising’ resilience in August despite rising economic strain
Fourth consecutive monthly increase in PayInc index shows third-quarter momentum holding
11 September 2025 - 13:40
SA’s economy showed resilience in August, with the newly revamped PayInc Economic Index (PIEI) — formerly the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI) — recording its fourth consecutive monthly increase.
The refreshed index, which now captures both electronic transactions processed through PayInc and wholesale cash demand, rose to 102.8 in August, up 1.3% from July. Compared to a year earlier, the index is 3.7% higher...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.