Factory activity slips as metals and wood weigh on output
Manufacturing production contracts 0.7% in July, Stats SA data shows
11 September 2025 - 18:57
The manufacturing sector contracted in July, with production down 0.7% from the same month a year earlier, Stats SA data showed on Thursday.
The decline points to muted third-quarter momentum, echoing last week’s weak survey indicators. Manufacturing accounts for about 13% of GDP...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.