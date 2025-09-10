Construction sector remains in a rut despite rebound
Non-residential construction shows signs of life, but broader industry sentiment still lags long-term averages
10 September 2025 - 11:07
SA’s construction sector remains stuck in a low-confidence rut with only pockets of optimism emerging in the latest FNB/BER Building Confidence Index, released on Wednesday.
The index shed one point in the third quarter to register a level of 35, indicating that 65% of industry participants remain dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.