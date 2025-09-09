A rebound in mining and manufacturing has given SA’s economy a boost. The country’s GDP grew by 0.8% during the period, outpacing analysts’ expectations of a 0.6% increase. Business Day TV unpacked the print in greater detail with Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel.
WATCH: SA economy expands by 0.8% in Q2
Business Day TV discusses SA's stronger-than-expected GDP figures with Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman
