A rebound in mining and manufacturing has given SA’s economy a boost. The country’s GDP grew by 0.8% during the period, outpacing analysts’ expectations of a 0.6% increase. Business Day TV unpacked the print in greater detail with Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel.

Goldman Sachs report bullish on JSE equities

Domestic stocks have yet to price in the economic acceleration it expects as inflation and interest rates decline, analysts say
Markets
1 day ago

US tariffs take toll as SA exports fall 18%, says Absa

Shipments to US tumble in second quarter, but stronger global growth and firmer commodities offer some relief
Economy
2 days ago

Agriculture vows action on ‘self-inflicted losses’ as SA misses UK trade relief

Government to develop action plan to tackle underuse of duty-relief provisions for agricultural exports
Economy
2 days ago

Chinese carmakers break into SA’s top 10

While surge of Chinese brands is reshaping competitive landscape, established players hold strong
Companies
2 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA GDP expected to show modest growth

Second-quarter growth, mining and factory output, and current account figures will test whether SA's fragile recovery is gaining traction
Economy
2 days ago
