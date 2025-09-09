SA economy accelerates modestly in second quarter
GDP grows 0.8%, driven by mining, manufacturing and household spending
09 September 2025 - 11:26
UPDATED 09 September 2025 - 17:10
SA’s economy grew 0.8% in the second quarter of 2025, according to Stats SA data released on Tuesday, the strongest quarterly growth in two years.
The increase, which exceeded most forecasts, marks a notable acceleration from the revised 0.1% recorded in the first quarter. It was driven largely by gains in mining, manufacturing and household spending, and brings some relief after a sluggish start to the year, though growth remains uneven across sectors...
