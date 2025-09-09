Killings of auditors and whistle-blowers endanger growth, says Masondo
Deputy finance minister warns attacks on professionals fighting financial crime weaken the rule of law and deter investment
The recent killings of auditors, whistle-blowers and legal professionals are crippling accountability, weakening the rule of law and endangering economic growth, deputy finance minister David Masondo has warned.
Speaking at the Moneyweb Economy and Investing Summit in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Masondo called for urgent action from the criminal justice system to curb the killings of individuals combating or exposing financial crimes. His remarks follow the callous murder of insolvency lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-09-06-insolvency-sector-gripped-by-fear-after-attorney-bouwer-van-niekerkggunned-down/) on Friday...
