US tariffs take toll as SA exports fall 18%, says Absa
Shipments to US tumble in second quarter, but stronger global growth and firmer commodities offer some relief
07 September 2025 - 17:40
SA’s exports to the US slumped 18% in the second quarter, even before the 30% tariff kicked in this August, which was far steeper than the 3% drop in shipments to the rest of the world, Absa Corporate and Investment Bank (Absa CIB) said.
However, the bank noted at its third-quarter 2025 media round-table last week that stronger world growth and favourable terms of trade may cushion some of the damage, even as the tariff sharpens the pressure in the second half of the year...
