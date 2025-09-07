It is a busy week for economic releases, led by SA’s second-quarter GDP figures on Tuesday, which are expected to show a modest rebound after a sluggish start to the year.
“After a marginal 0.1% quarter-on-quarter rise in the first quarter, a modest acceleration is expected, with many of the available high-frequency data showing slight, but broad-based improvement,” said Tracey-Lee Solomon, economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (BER)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.