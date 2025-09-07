Agriculture vows action on ‘self-inflicted losses’ as SA misses UK trade relief
Government to develop action plan to tackle underuse of duty-relief provisions for agricultural exports
Urgent steps will be taken to halt the loss of revenue and to safeguard jobs after reports that the economy is missing out on billions as many exporters continue to pay full UK duties on goods that should qualify for tariff-free access under an existing trade deal, agriculture minister John Steenhuisen said.
Business Day reported (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2025-09-04-sa-losing-out-on-billions-in-uk-duty-relief-despite-trade-deal/) £40m (R951m) in SA white wine and £18m in fruit and nut exports paid full UK duties in 2024, in breach of the Sacu member states and Mozambique (SACUM) and UK economic partnership agreement (EPA). ..
