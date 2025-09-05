‘Come with me as I pay Sars’: Revenue service to tax social influencers
05 September 2025 - 14:46
Free trips, PR packages and brand deals are now firmly on Sars’s radar: social media influencers must declare these perks as taxable income, the revenue service confirmed on Friday
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has confirmed that social influencers will now fall under its taxpayer segmentation model, a move that signals a clear intention to tighten oversight of income earned through digital platforms.
In a media statement released on Friday, the tax authority said it has “noted information circulating in public regarding taxation of social influencers” and sought to clarify its position...
