Competition Commission lights a fuse on runaway utility hikes
Water and electricity tariffs have surged at more than double the headline inflation rate
05 September 2025 - 05:00
A new Competition Commission report shows water and electricity tariffs have surged more than double headline inflation since 2020, casting administered prices into the glare of public scrutiny and handing the antitrust watchdog and policymakers a dossier of indisputable numbers for potential reform.
The inaugural Cost of Living Report, compiled using Stats SA consumer price index data for relevant categories, showed that electricity tariffs have surged 68% and water charges have climbed 50% since 2020, far outpacing the 28% rise in headline inflation over the same period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.