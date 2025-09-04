Treasury plans to unlock billions for private infrastructure investment
New vehicle could mobilise as much as $10bn in private capital over the next several years to finance projects
04 September 2025 - 05:00
The new credit guarantee vehicle the Treasury is setting up to derisk private investment into infrastructure is set to underwrite a first R10bn of investment into SA’s much-needed new transmission lines from July next year.
World Bank documents suggest the new vehicle, to be structured as a privately owned, nonlife insurance company, could mobilise as much as $10bn in private capital over the next several years to finance infrastructure projects, initially in transmission but later also in areas such as energy storage, freight rail and water...
