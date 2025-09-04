EXPORTS TO UK
SA losing out on billions in UK duty relief despite trade deal
Trade officials say they are working to fix the problem
04 September 2025 - 05:00
Large volumes of SA exports to the UK are still paying full duties — costing the economy billions — under a trade deal that should grant tariff-free access.
Figures at Wednesday’s department of trade, industry & competition and SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry seminar co-hosted with the British high commission underline the scale of the underutilisation...
