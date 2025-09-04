Business pushes G20 to prioritise youth, women and job-ready skills
B20 employment and education task force urges focus on early childhood development
04 September 2025 - 18:19
The B20 employment and education task force is calling on G20 governments to equip young people with practical, in-demand skills that will be crucial for future economies.
The task force emphasised that the focus must be on real employment outcomes, not just paper qualifications. It is urging countries to commit 0.5% of GDP to lifelong learning and to adopt a youth employment compact based on real demand and practical platforms, such as SA’s SAYouth.mobi...
