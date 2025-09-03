Lower costs help private sector growth in August
The PMI held above 50 for fourth straight month, but job numbers fell
03 September 2025 - 13:43
SA’s private sector economy continued to show modest improvement in August, supported by easing cost pressures, stronger output and increased purchasing activity, according to the latest S&P Global SA purchasing managers’ index (PMI).
The PMI registered 50.1 in August, down slightly from 50.3 in July, marking the fourth consecutive month above the 50-point threshold that separates growth from contraction...
