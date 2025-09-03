DBSA raises its profit and projects
The Development Bank has not required a capital injection from the government for over a decade, and uses its equity to catalyse development finance from other lenders
03 September 2025 - 12:30
The Development Bank of SA disbursed R17.5bn of new money to development projects in the year to end-March — up 2.9%, catalysing more than R91bn of infrastructure finance as it improved profitability, despite a difficult economic environment.
The bank increased net profit by 14.4% to a record R5.3bn for the year, with net interest income up 8.6%, operating income up 12.3%, and improvements in the quality of its loan book and its cash collections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.