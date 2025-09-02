Meat industry urges urgent vaccine rollout as foot-and-mouth outbreaks persist
AMIE calls for short-term procurement measures and faster public–private coordination to restore red-meat exports
02 September 2025 - 11:31
The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE) has called for urgent short-term measures to address SA’s worsening foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) crisis, including accelerated vaccine procurement and closer co-ordination between the government and industry.
While welcoming agricultural minister John Steenhuisen’s update as a step towards stabilising animal health and restoring export confidence, AMIE cautioned that without urgent steps to boost vaccine availability and rollout, efforts to restore market access and rebuild the red-meat export sector could face further delays...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.