Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets previews the main events and data releases that markets will be keeping a close eye on this week.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Treasury and Reserve Bank strike policy truce in unified stance

Rare joint statement comes after warning fallout from a tug of war risked undermining monetary policy
Economy
15 hours ago

Factory activity dips back into contraction as tariffs weigh on demand

PMI slips to 49.5 as new orders weaken and external trade pressures return
Economy
11 hours ago

Bumper local market, buoyant exports boost August new car sales

National Automobile Dealers’ Association says a series of interest rate cuts is encouraging consumers
Economy
9 hours ago

Agribusiness confidence dips but sector outlook remains upbeat

Mixed signals in latest data highlight uneven recovery across agricultural subsectors
Economy
15 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Confidence levels and B20 handovers in spotlight

Domestic sentiment gauges lead the calendar, while trade and business leaders set out proposals for the G20
Economy
1 day ago
