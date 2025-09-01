Metal at more than four-month high as traders hope Fed will cuts rates this month
Why have the dockets of the political killings task team not been secured as evidence by the Madlanga commission?
Anti‑corruption advisory council recommends that Madlanga commission’s terms of reference be expanded
Portfolio committee to bring all parties into one room to get to grips with the issues at SA Tourism
Zaid Moola appointed as CEO of corporate and investment banking and Musa Motloung as group strategic risk officer
PMI slips to 49.5 as new orders weaken and external trade pressures return
Retailer opts for franchise-led model and away from corporate ownership
Chinese president takes a swipe at Trump with call for governance that favours the Global South and rejects 'hegemonism and power politics'
Coach gets cagey about line-up because he is not sure of the composition of New Zealand’s side
The cost of petrol and diesel will dip on Wednesday thanks to reduced crude oil price
Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets previews the main events and data releases that markets will be keeping a close eye on this week.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The economic week ahead
Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets, previews the key events and data releases that will shape market attention this week
Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets previews the main events and data releases that markets will be keeping a close eye on this week.
Treasury and Reserve Bank strike policy truce in unified stance
Factory activity dips back into contraction as tariffs weigh on demand
Bumper local market, buoyant exports boost August new car sales
Agribusiness confidence dips but sector outlook remains upbeat
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Confidence levels and B20 handovers in spotlight
