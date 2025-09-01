SA notes July trade surplus but buffer narrows
Citrus, aluminium and manganese lifted exports, while oil and fertiliser pushed imports higher
01 September 2025 - 11:50
SA recorded a preliminary trade surplus of R20.3bn in July, slightly lower than June’s revised R21.0bn, as imports grew faster than exports, the SA Revenue Service (SARS) said on Friday.
The July surplus was built on exports of R184.3bn and imports of R164.0bn, inclusive of trade with Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia (BELN)...
