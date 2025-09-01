Inflation target decision imminent, confirm Treasury and Bank
Finance minister is expected to make an announcement ‘as soon as is practical’, Treasury and the Reserve Bank say in joint statement
01 September 2025 - 11:12
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce SA’s new inflation target “as soon as is practical”, the National Treasury and the Reserve Bank said in a joint statement on Monday morning.
The statement follows months of technical work by the macroeconomic standing committee (MSC), which has weighed whether the current target remains appropriate when most of the country’s trading partners aim for lower inflation levels...
