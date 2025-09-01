Factory activity dips back into contraction as tariffs weigh on demand
PMI slips to 49.5 as new orders weaken and external trade pressures return
01 September 2025 - 14:50
UPDATED 01 September 2025 - 15:43
Factory activity dipped back into contraction in August, with the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) falling to 49.5, as manufacturers struggled with weak demand and renewed external pressures — including the reinstatement of US tariffs on exports.
The decline reversed part of July’s gain when the index had edged into expansionary territory for the first time in nine months...
