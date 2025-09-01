Bumper local market, buoyant exports boost August new car sales
National Automobile Dealers’ Association says a series of interest rate cuts is encouraging consumers
01 September 2025 - 16:54
UPDATED 01 September 2025 - 20:07
A “bumper” local new-vehicle market, with resilient export demand, delivered more encouragement to the SA motor industry in August.
Figures released on Monday by vehicle manufacturers and importers association Naamsa showed 51,880 cars and commercial vehicles were sold in SA last month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.