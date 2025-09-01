Agribusiness confidence dips but sector outlook remains upbeat
Mixed signals in latest data highlight uneven recovery across agricultural subsectors
01 September 2025 - 11:29
SA’s agribusiness confidence edged lower in the third quarter, weighed down by disease outbreaks and trade frictions but industry leaders remain broadly optimistic, thanks to strong rains and improving export logistics.
The Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index (ACI) slipped by two points to 63 in the three months to September, marking a second consecutive quarterly decline, according to data released on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.