Business confidence and manufacturing activity will be in focus this week as economists and markets assess whether lower interest rates and easing financial conditions are beginning to feed through to sentiment and demand.
The RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI) for the third quarter, due on Wednesday, will be closely watched. In the second quarter, confidence declined by five index points to 40...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.