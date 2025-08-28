Producer inflation hastens to 1.5% in July, driven by fuel and food
Electricity and water costs also surged, with the index rising 3.8% month on month mainly due to a 10.4% spike in water tariffs and 3.1% in electricity
28 August 2025 - 15:37
Annual producer inflation accelerated to 1.5% in July, largely in line with consensus, marking a notable increase from 0.6% in June.
The month-on-month change in the producer price index (PPI) for final manufactured goods was 0.7%, according to data published by Stats SA on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.