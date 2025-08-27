Record canola harvest reinforces SA’s status as net exporter
Infestation challenges and rising input costs did not stop the crop from reaching new production high
27 August 2025 - 18:25
SA’s canola crop for 2025/26 will be a record high, reinforcing the country’s status as a net exporter of the oilseed.
The crop estimates committee now forecasts the canola crop at 320,043 tonnes, a 10% increase from last season’s already strong harvest of 290,400 tonnes. “This is the largest canola crop on record,” the committee noted in its report...
