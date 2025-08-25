Oil prices started the week with a 1.3% gain on the news Ukraine had stepped up its counteroffensive on Russia
Tariffs may stimulate positive economic restructuring while offering attractive entry points for patient investors
Government prepares for ward-level discussions amid scrutiny of cost, transparency and public value
ANC veteran’s remarks come after criticism that President Cyril Ramaphosa is asking questions he should be answering
UCT economist Trust Mpofu’s paper finds banks have chased yield with lucrative but riskier loans since stiffer Basel II and III capital charges
Business Day TV speaks to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at online trading brokerage GTC
Road Freight Association, Exxaro, and Business Leadership SA welcome selection of 11 companies
Three main opposition parties reject Prime Minister Francois Bayrou’s plans for sweeping budget cuts
SA captain returns from knee injury to help team defend their Rugby Championship title
The devastating fire and threat of deportation has become unbearable for residents without legal status
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The economic week ahead
