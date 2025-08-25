Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | The push to cut SA’s youth unemployment

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Sharmi Surianarain, chief impact officer at Harambee Youth Accelerator

25 August 2025 - 15:48
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sharmi Surianarain. Chief impact officer at Harambee Youth Accelerator. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Sharmi Surianarain. Chief impact officer at Harambee Youth Accelerator. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Efforts to bring down the rate of youth unemployment in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sharmi Surianarain, chief impact officer at Harambee Youth Accelerator. 

As of the first quarter of 2025, the unemployment rate for young people in SA, aged 15-24, stood at 62.4%. The broader youth unemployment rate for this group, 15-34 years, was 46.1%. 

According to Surianarain, about one-million young people enter the workforce each year. Less than half — about 40% — end up being retained. 

Surianarain weighs in on the ongoing national debate around the number of unemployed people in the county.

Join the discussion: 

Though she agrees that changes can be made to how such measures are made, she says it is crucial to understand that a crisis still exists regardless. 

Surianarain spotlights the structural and systemic barriers young women face when trying to enter and navigate the labour market and shed light on targeted interventions to drive women’s economic inclusion in SA. 

She also compares SA to other African countries when it comes to employment. What can SA learn from others and what can the world learn from SA? 

Through the discussion, Surianarain outlines the reality of youth unemployment in SA; the challenges faced by women specifically; the different approaches being taken to address this issue; and learnings from other countries in the region. 

Harambee is funded through a combination of government, corporate and private fundraising. 

• Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcast Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

PODCAST: Experience versus theory in the tech job hunt

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jessica Hawkey, MD of redAcademy
Companies
4 months ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Where is our minister in the presidency for joblessness?

GNU has been an epic fail for the economy, and the two largest parties lack credible plans to confront the crisis
Opinion
6 days ago

PODCAST | Why are young doctors unemployed in SA?

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed
Companies
6 months ago

GNU’s jobs and growth pledge in a shambles

Stats SA says planned QLFS changes will refine — not replace — existing measures
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | Alcohol industry contributes 3.6% to SA’s GDP

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Shamal Ramesar, head of research at the Drinks Federation of SA
Economy
10 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Major revamp of steel tariffs on the cards
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Producer inflation expected ...
Economy
3.
Lower inflation and interest rates offer little ...
Economy
4.
Reserve Bank moves to liquidate Ditsobotla Bank
Economy
5.
Climate shocks pose mounting risks for monetary ...
Economy

Related Articles

PODCAST: South African agricultural exports up 10% in the second quarter of 2025

Opinion

PODCAST | Ralph Mupita on MTN’s Africa growth prospects

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Township entrepreneur group lays out plans for next decade

Business

PODCAST: South Africa’s agricultural sector may have an uneven recovery in 2025

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.