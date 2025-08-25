Climate shocks pose mounting risks for monetary policy, Reserve Bank study shows
Climate change may drive up inflation and job losses unless central bank adapts, warns 50-year simulation study
25 August 2025 - 05:00
SA’s monetary policy framework must “urgently” adapt to the growing risks posed by climate change as climate variability increasingly disrupts economic stability, a new working paper published by the Reserve Bank warns.
The study used an advanced economic model to simulate how climate-related events such as changes in agricultural activity, natural disasters and environmental conditions could affect SA’s key indicators such as inflation and jobs, as well as the exchange and interest rates over the next 50 years, from 2025 to 2075...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.