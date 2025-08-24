Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Producer inflation expected to creep higher on food and fuel costs

Nedbank predicts trade surplus narrowing to about R26bn as imports outpace exports

24 August 2025 - 16:11
by Jana Marx Economics Correspondent
July's PPI, private sector credit and trade balance data this week will reveal demand and cost trends. Picture: SUPPLIED
This week’s local economic calendar centres on July’s producer price index (PPI), private sector credit extension (PSCE) and the trade balance, offering a snapshot of underlying demand and cost pressures.

Lisette IJssel de Schepper of the Bureau for Economic Research said, “Like CPI, we see PPI trend up during the second half of the year, though price pressure remains fairly subdued.” She expects PPI to average 1.2% for 2025, slowing from 3% in 2024.

Nedbank economists project PPI to rise from 0.6% year on year in June to 1.5% in July, with upward pressure coming mainly from the food products, beverages and tobacco category and coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products.

“The rise in food products will be driven by higher meat prices due to the impact of the foot-and-mouth outbreak in some provinces.”

Investec economist Lara Hodes sees producer inflation at 1.6% year on year, with pressure from “a 52c a litre rise in the petrol price, while the diesel price increased by over 80c a litre”. She added that “meat price inflation is expected to have remained elevated, adding upside price pressure to the food inflation reading”.

Friday’s private sector credit data will also shed light on domestic demand.

Nedbank expects growth to have improved to 5.5% year on year in July after holding steady in June at 5%, reflecting a “gradual improvement in domestic economic conditions”.

Growth in household loans is forecast to edge up to 3.3% year on year, supported by lower inflation and debt service costs, though “consumers are still cautious about spending, given the uncertain economic environment and worries about job security”. Corporate credit growth is also expected to normalise off a low base.

“Companies are generally sceptical about expanding operations given excess capacity, sluggish demand and the uncertain economic climate,” Nedbank said.

Hodes expects July’s reading to have picked up to about 5.8% year on year.

The trade balance rounds off the week. Nedbank expects the surplus to narrow to R26.1bn in July from R27.9bn in June as imports outpace exports, supported by firm local demand.

Hodes projects a sharper narrowing, to R18.2bn, though she noted that new sales orders increased markedly, “indicating a much stronger recovery in demand at the start of the third quarter”.

According to IJssel de Schepper, “some of the exports to the US in July may still have benefited from front-loading ahead of higher tariffs expected in August”.

marxj@businesslive.co.za

Economy
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: SA’s plastic gamble

Petrochemical states shift to plastic profits, derailing treaty as microplastic pollution surges
Opinion
3 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Sharp jump in inflation rate expected in July

CPI likely to rise as much as 3.7%, on fuel and food prices and municipal tariffs
Economy
1 week ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: June output data will give a view of growth picture

Analysts expect increases in manufacturing and mining production, and retail sales
Economy
2 weeks ago
