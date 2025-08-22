Reserve Bank moves to liquidate Ditsobotla Bank
DCB deemed insolvent after governance failures and financial misreporting
22 August 2025 - 05:00
The Reserve Bank has applied for the liquidation of Ditsobotla Primary Savings and Credit Co-operative Bank (DCB).
The hearing is scheduled for August 29...
