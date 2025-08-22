Parliament was ‘not ready’ for coalition-era budgeting, says Godongwana
Finance minister says rejection of the national budget defied legal process
22 August 2025 - 14:22
This year’s budget process was a “learning phase for everybody”, finance minister Enoch Godongwana told attendees at the National Treasury’s 2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework Fiscal Policy Workshop on Friday.
Godongwana was responding to a question from DA finance spokesperson Mark Burke, who also serves on the standing committee on appropriations. Burke asked what steps the Treasury was taking to incorporate the reality of multiparty coalitions into its budgeting process...
