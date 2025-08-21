CUSTOMS DUTIES
Major revamp of steel tariffs on the cards
Itac moves to shield local mills from flood of imports
21 August 2025 - 05:00
SA’s embattled steel industry, dominated by the equally troubled ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), is set for the biggest tariff overhaul after authorities concluded the most extensive review in more than 20 years.
A review of R67bn worth of imports calls for an increase in customs duties and stringent import controls to protect the local industry...
