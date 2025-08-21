Lower inflation and interest rates offer little relief as people sink deeper into debt
Electricity tariffs have more than doubled since 2016 and are now 2.65 times higher while fuel is 75% more expensive, says DebtBusters
21 August 2025 - 11:26
Consumers remain under severe pressure despite a lower inflation and interest rate environment, with personal loans now serving as a financial lifeline for many.
The ratio of income required to service debt is at its highest levels since 2017, the financial institution DebtBusters said in its second quarter Debt Index...
