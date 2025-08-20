Economy

WATCH: Inflation quickens to 3.5% in July

Business Day TV speaks with Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB

20 August 2025
Image: 123RF/GUI YONGNIAN/ File photo

SA’s consumer inflation rose to a 10-month high of 3.5% in July. The increase was driven by higher electricity, water and fuel prices. Business Day TV unpacked the print with FNB senior economist Koketso Mano.

Inflation accelerates to one-year high

Food and nonalcoholic beverages exert the most pressure, pushing headline inflation above 3%
7 hours ago
