Vision Sugar steps in not just as a new owner, but as a long-term partner in Tongaat Hulett’s recovery and renewal, bringing an optimal combination of local insights and leading-edge, global agri-processing expertise. Picture: 123RF/OCUSFOCUS
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has thrown the embattled sugar industry a lifeline by giving the sector leeway to collaborate on price increase percentages for sugar products. To discuss the significance of this for the sector, Business Day TV caught up with Sifiso Mhlaba, CEO of the SA Sugar Industry Association.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Tau throws SA sugar industry a lifeline
Business Day TV speaks to Sifiso Mhlaba, CEO of the SA Sugar Industry Association
