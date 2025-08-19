Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD

WATCH: Economic week ahead

Business Day TV speaks to Jameel Ahmad of Global Trade Capital

19 August 2025 - 20:25
SA’s economic recovery is expected to have continued at a modest pace in the second quarter. Picture: 123RF
Business Day TV spoke to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at Global Trade Capital, about data scheduled for publication this week and the potential impact on global markets and investor sentiment.

