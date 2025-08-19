Investors are waiting for clues from the symposium on the Fed’s possible rate cut plans
Zille’s candidacy ups the ante for the ANC and others, not least because her experience and track record overshadows that of regional bosses
Intervention at bodies follows serious and entrenched governance failures, including board instability
DA polling suggests that if South Africans voted today, the ANC would not get more than 20% of the vote in Johannesburg
Legal showdown looms after Peabody pulls out of deal
Businesses get first shot at Eskom’s solar power in landmark energy shift
Industry body says sector is shielded for now, but prolonged burden could weaken margins and erode competitiveness
President Trump to gauge Putin’s actions over next two weeks but says he faces a ‘rough situation’ if no deal
Frustrated coach Rassie Erasmus rings the changes to get world champs back on winning track
Jameel Motors brings Chinese vehicle brand back to SA after more than 10 years
Business Day TV spoke to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at Global Trade Capital, about data scheduled for publication this week and the potential impact on global markets and investor sentiment.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD
WATCH: Economic week ahead
Business Day TV speaks to Jameel Ahmad of Global Trade Capital
