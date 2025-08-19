Eskom begins pivotal renewable energy programme for large-scale power users
Businesses get first shot at Eskom’s solar power in landmark energy shift
19 August 2025 - 09:57
Eskom has launched a new renewable energy programme that will allow large businesses to buy solar power directly from the utility — the first time it’s offering this kind of deal.
The programme, announced on Tuesday, is aimed at companies looking to lower their carbon emissions and secure clean energy over the long term. The power utility is putting 291MW of solar power capacity up for grabs through long-term contracts, known as power purchase agreements (PPAs), from its own solar sites...
