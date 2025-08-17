Economy

WATCH: Trade wars threaten African jobs

Business Day TV speaks to Nthabiseng Moleko, economist from Stellenbosch Business School

17 August 2025 - 16:41
US President Donald Trump. Picture: WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES
Trade tensions and volatile global markets are putting African jobs at risk, with vulnerable sectors bearing the brunt. Business Day TV spoke to Nthabiseng Moleko, economist from Stellenbosch Business School and discussed the impact, and explored urgent measures for protecting workers.

