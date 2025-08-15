IMPORTED VEHICLES
Stressed carmakers press state to hike duty on new-vehicle imports
Motor industry warns urgent action is needed to protect it from the flood of imports
15 August 2025 - 05:00
Motor companies are pressing the government to increase the duty on imported new cars and bakkies from 25% to 30%.
Industry sources said they were also asking for changes to the Automotive Production and Development Programme (APDP) so they can use incentive payments to reduce their own prices...
